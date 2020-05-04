Shopping by appointment could be the new norm post lockdown

MUMBAI: If you plan to go shopping after the lockdown is lifted, make sure you have an appointment with your favourite brand retailer. You may also need to wear your personal protective gear before you enter the showroom.

As health reigns on the mind of customers, retailers are cognizant of the fact that footfalls post covid-19 will dwindle. Nevertheless, they may go the the extra mile, devising ways to woo customers back while complying with norms on hygiene and social distancing.

"Shop by appointment probably looks like a reality going forward," said Ajay Kapoor, president-retail, Fab India, adding that retailers will have to work around it and everything they plan to do will have to be knitted well with government guidelines. Kapoor was talking at a webinar on Retail Business Roadmap by the Retailers Association of India (RAI) on 29 April.

He said, post lockdown, the biggest challenge for Fab India would be to regulate traffic coming into its stores while adhering to social distancing norms. Fab India which is currently running 10 of its 327 stores, making deliveries for its food and essential segments, is working on the concept of shop by appointment.

At the showrooms of clothing brand, Blackberrys, while some initiatives would be customer-facing, including continuous cleaning of door knobs, covering of footwear, sanitising trial rooms and cash desk etc, plans are afoot to ensure staff's safety, advising them not to travel in public transport.

"In addition to tangible measures, we are equally conscious of the safety of our sales team and customer care associates so we are advising them to avoid public transport to travel," said Nitin Mohan, founder and director, Blackberrys.

His HR team tracks staff’s safety everyday which involves morning and evening phone calls to them and their families members to ensure they are not anxious about the well-being of their loved ones. Blackberrys has decided that the clothes customers would try on, would be kept aside for a few days before putting them back on for trials.

Besides reaching out to their customers online and apprising them of the safety measures taken, retailers are betting on the word of mouth publicity to bring shoppers back.

“Most important thing for malls and stores to do is to create an environment of safety and win over the first few shoppers coming in. Then the word-of-mouth will spread. More and more shoppers will become comfortable and the business will revive," said Sumit Ghosh, director, Fossil India.

Post 12 weeks of lockdown in China, Fossil Group's business has slowed to 40-50% of last year, said Ghosh, adding that he finds merit in pushing sales through online channel as well.

"We have been early movers and believers in this and all our stores are live on online platforms. Around 10-12% of our sales comes through this channel. Which is a low hanging fruit," said Ghosh.

India’s retail industry may take at least 9-12 months to recover from the aftermath of the covid-19 pandemic.

According to an RAI survey, 20-25% of industry players may need a capital infusion to stay afloat and about 25% jobs in the industry may get impacted. Only 7-8% of the retail industry is functioning at the moment, as the retailers are selling only essential items.

Retailers pin their hopes on the festive and wedding season in the latter part of this year if the second wave of the pandemic spares India.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated