Shopping centres association seeks revision of Mumbai's new random testing rules

The Shopping Centres Association of India (SCAI) has asked the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to consider lowering the number of random rapid antigen tests required to be carried out at malls in Mumbai and asked the civic body to bear the cost of testing as Maharashtra battles a sharp surge in covid-19 cases.

On Saturday, the BMC directed that rapid antigen testing for covid-19 infections be carried out at random at crowded places in Mumbai, including malls, railway stations, bus depots, khau galli, markets, tourist places, and government offices.

BMC has directed that at least 400 people be randomly tested at each mall in Mumbai. At railway stations, at least 1,000 passengers should be subjected to Rapid Antigen Testing, the BMC said.

The move comes in the wake of Maharashtra’s rising contribution to India’s daily covid caseload. On Saturday, the state recorded 27,126 new covid-19 cases, the highest one-day surge since the pandemic began last year, Mint reported earlier.

The move to carry out random testing, said SCAI, “is likely to spread fear among the public, dissuade genuine shoppers who have slowly returned to shopping centres and put into motion a spiralling effect on modern retail that could derail recovery of the segment."

SCAI is an industry body that represents malls and shopping centres across India.

In a statement released late on Saturday, SCAI said that the move to dissuade people from stepping out will reverse the recovery reported by retailers and shopping centres after strict lockdown measures in 2020.

“Not to forget the damage it will do to those employed by the industry—if shoppers don’t come to malls out of the fear of getting tested, and having to pay for the tests, it will eventually lead to a complete shut down for the industry, leading to massive loss of jobs," according to the statement issued by SCAI. The statement further added that malls have a relatively low count of daily visitors.

It also said that those visiting the mall should not be made to pay for the rapid antigen tests.

“Further, it is surprising to note that while charges for RAT carried out at all other places cited in the circular shall be borne by the municipal corporation, citizens visiting malls, will be forced to pay the charges for RAT. It is our well-considered view that this will be detrimental to the very values of Mumbai which has continued to treat everyone as equal. We believe the present notification is against the very right of citizens to be treated as equals," it said.

