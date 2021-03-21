Shopping centres association seeks revision of Mumbai's new random testing rules

“Further, it is surprising to note that while charges for RAT carried out at all other places cited in the circular shall be borne by the municipal corporation, citizens visiting malls, will be forced to pay the charges for RAT. It is our well-considered view that this will be detrimental to the very values of Mumbai which has continued to treat everyone as equal. We believe the present notification is against the very right of citizens to be treated as equals," it said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}