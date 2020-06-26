Shopping malls to be opened in Gurugram by next week

Shopping malls will be opened in Gurugram by next week but religious places will stay shut in the wake of pandemic.

Commissioner of Municipal Corporation of Gurugram, Vinay Pratap Singh, said the malls will be opened on the basis of Central government orders and that it it mandatory for them to follow all the rules.

If any mall flouts then it would be shut, said Singh.

Malls weren't opened in Gurugram during 'Unlock 1.0' because of the rising number of Covid-19 cases.

"The Haryana government has decided to allow the reopening of religious places, places of worship for public, and shopping malls in a regulated and restricted manner across the state with effect from June 8, except in Gurugram and Faridabad in view of large number of positive cases being found on a daily basis in the last 10 days in these districts," Haryana government said prior to 'Unlock 1.0'.

With 453 new cases being reported, Haryana's Covid-19 count reached 12,463 on Thursday.

According to the Health Department, Haryana government, 7,380 people have recovered or discharged till date in the state.

The death toll due to the infection has risen to 198 according to it.

