Shopping malls to be opened in Gurugram by next week

Shopping malls to be opened in Gurugram by next week1 min read . 05:06 PM IST
If any mall flouts then the rules set by Centre, it would be shut, says Commissioner of Municipal Corporation of Gurugram
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
If any mall flouts then the rules set by Centre, it would be shut, says Commissioner of Municipal Corporation of Gurugram
Shopping malls will be opened in Gurugram by next week but religious places will stay shut in the wake of pandemic.
Shopping malls will be opened in Gurugram by next week but religious places will stay shut in the wake of pandemic.
Commissioner of Municipal Corporation of Gurugram, Vinay Pratap Singh, said the malls will be opened on the basis of Central government orders and that it it mandatory for them to follow all the rules.
Commissioner of Municipal Corporation of Gurugram, Vinay Pratap Singh, said the malls will be opened on the basis of Central government orders and that it it mandatory for them to follow all the rules.
If any mall flouts then it would be shut, said Singh.
Malls weren't opened in Gurugram during 'Unlock 1.0' because of the rising number of Covid-19 cases.
"The Haryana government has decided to allow the reopening of religious places, places of worship for public, and shopping malls in a regulated and restricted manner across the state with effect from June 8, except in Gurugram and Faridabad in view of large number of positive cases being found on a daily basis in the last 10 days in these districts," Haryana government said prior to 'Unlock 1.0'.
With 453 new cases being reported, Haryana's Covid-19 count reached 12,463 on Thursday.
According to the Health Department, Haryana government, 7,380 people have recovered or discharged till date in the state.
The death toll due to the infection has risen to 198 according to it.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated