Covid-19: Shopping malls to re-open in Gurugram and Faridabad from Wednesday

New Delhi: Shopping malls will re-open in Gurugram and Faridabad districts from 1 July while adhering to the Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs) issued by the Central government, said Haryana Government on Sunday.

Municipal Corporation Commissioner of Gurugram on Friday said officers will be appointed to look for violations and in any such case, the district administration will initiate the process to close that particular mall

He also said that even the city parks will be reopened to visitors from 1 July subject to health protocols though there is no plan till now to reopen religious places.

Shopping malls in these two Haryana districts weren't allowed to re-open during Unlock 1.0 because of rising Covid-19 cases.

Gurugram District Magistrate Amit Khatri on Friday said, "The country is heading toward unlocking and hence there is no reason to lock down Gurugram again. However, we have decided to tighten security in the containment zones. We will deploy security personnel at entry and exit gates in a bid to ban free movement of residents."

In view of fast rising Covid-19 cases, the Gurugram administration has identified eight containment zones in the district and will enforce a complete lockdown for two weeks.

These areas will be completely barricaded from all exit points followed by adequate police deployment to prevent violation. The movement of residents will be allowed only for emergency situations.

Haryana on Saturday reported seven more deaths due to coronavirus, while 543 fresh cases pushed the tally in the state to 13,427, the state health department said.

Gurgaon reported two fresh fatalities, while Faridabad, Sonipat, Karnal, Jhajjar and Rewari districts one each, according to a daily health bulletin.

With this, the death toll due to COVID-19 in the state has mounted to 218. Among the districts which reported fresh cases include Faridabad with 191 infections, Gurgaon 126, Sonipat 63, Bhiwani 52, Rohtak 24, Mahendragarh 26 and Rewari and Panipat 14 each.

Gurgaon and Faridabad, the worst-hit NCR districts, now have a total of 83 and 71 fatalities, respectively, the bulletin said.

Gurgaon alone accounts for 5,070 of the total cases, while Faridabad has 3,325.

According to the health bulletin, 8,472 patients have been discharged after recovery. The number of active cases in the state stands at 4,737.

The state's recovery rate on Saturday was 63.10 per cent.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via