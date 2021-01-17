Shopping portal owner held for duping 22k people of 70 lakh

Shopping portal owner held for duping 22k people of ₹70 lakh1 min read . Updated: 17 Jan 2021, 11:42 PM IST
Mumbai: A shopping portal owner has been arrested for allegedly duping 22,000 people of ₹70 lakh, police said on Sunday.
The accused, identified as Ashish Ahir of Gujarat, started a portal dealing with women's wear, imitation jewellery and household items, and attracted customers by offering heavy discounts, an official of Mumbai police's cyber cell said.
"People who booked items on the portal after making advance payment soon realised they had been duped and approached police. Ahir is a computer expert and started this portal after incurring heavy losses in his garment business," he said.
"A case was registered on January 2 and our probe revealed Ahir has duped some 22,000 people to the tune of ₹70 lakh," he added.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
