Home >News >India >Shopping portal owner held for duping 22k people of 70 lakh
FILE PHOTO: People who booked items on the portal after making advance payment soon realised they had been duped

Shopping portal owner held for duping 22k people of 70 lakh

1 min read . 11:42 PM IST PTI

The accused, identified as Ashish Ahir of Gujarat, started a portal dealing with women's wear, imitation jewellery and household items, and attracted customers by offering heavy discounts

Mumbai: A shopping portal owner has been arrested for allegedly duping 22,000 people of 70 lakh, police said on Sunday.

The accused, identified as Ashish Ahir of Gujarat, started a portal dealing with women's wear, imitation jewellery and household items, and attracted customers by offering heavy discounts, an official of Mumbai police's cyber cell said.

"People who booked items on the portal after making advance payment soon realised they had been duped and approached police. Ahir is a computer expert and started this portal after incurring heavy losses in his garment business," he said.

"A case was registered on January 2 and our probe revealed Ahir has duped some 22,000 people to the tune of 70 lakh," he added.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

