Shopping portal owner held for duping 22k people of 70 lakh

The accused, identified as Ashish Ahir of Gujarat, started a portal dealing with women's wear, imitation jewellery and household items, and attracted customers by offering heavy discounts

Mumbai: A shopping portal owner has been arrested for allegedly duping 22,000 people of ₹70 lakh, police said on Sunday.

"People who booked items on the portal after making advance payment soon realised they had been duped and approached police. Ahir is a computer expert and started this portal after incurring heavy losses in his garment business," he said.

"A case was registered on January 2 and our probe revealed Ahir has duped some 22,000 people to the tune of ₹70 lakh," he added.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

