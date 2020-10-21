The Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday announced the extension of timings for all shops and commercial establishments in the state, which are now allowed to operate until 10 pm, starting 22 October.

Currently, shops are allowed to remain open till 9 pm in the state.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami has now given permission to vegetable shops, grocery stores, restaurants and tea shops to operate in the state till 10 pm from tomorrow in areas that are outside coronavirus containment zones following the Standard Operating Procedure to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Ahead of the upcoming festival season, Palaniswami said, "On account of the upcoming festival season, the need to further revive the economy, and taking into account the prevalence of COVID-19, vegetables and grocery shops, tea stalls, restaurants, all shops and commercial establishments are allowed to be open till 10 p.m. from October 22, following the existing ssafety protocols that were already announced by the government."

CM Palaniswami said easing coronavirus-induced curbs will further facilitate economic recovery.

Here's the official order from the TN govt:

View Full Image Tamil Nadu unlock order. (Twitter)

However, the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister reiterated that everyone should follow social distancing of at least six feet, wear face masks and wash their hands on a daily basis with soap.

Palaniswami said the state has the maximum percentage of people in India who have recovered from the deadly virus and returned home and the mortality rate in the state was also low.

Earlier on 30 September, Edappadi K. Palaniswami said restaurants and tea shops would remain open between 6 am and 9 pm while takeaway services were permitted till 10 pm.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu on 20 October saw a drop in coronavirus cases, with 3,094 patients testing positive, taking the total tally to 6,94,030. The total fatalities rose to 10,471 after 50 more people succumbed to Covid-19.

As many as 80,371 samples were tested on Tuesday; the state has tested 91,12,067 samples so far. There are still 36,734 active cases in the state.

As many as 4,403 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the virus. The total number of recoveries has now increased to 6,46,555.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via