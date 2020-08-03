Mumbai, Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday said all shops in Mumbai can remain open on all days of the week, on both sides of the road from 5 August.

On 9 June, BMC had issued directives to all shops and markets to follow the odd-even rule, which meant shops on one side of the road will open on one day, while those on the other side will open the next day.

Liquor shops however, will continue to operate for sale and home delivery while strictly observing social distancing and wearing of masks.

On violation of directives, FIR will be lodged against the owner of the shops and people found violating the rules.

The BMC had on 29 July issued new guidelines for 'Unlock 3' under Mission Begin Again for opening up of more activities in areas outside of the containment zones, while extending the lockdown till 31 August.

As part of this, malls and market complexes without theatres, food courts and restaurants will be operational between 9 am and 7 pm from 5 August.

Outdoor non-team sports like golf courses, outdoor gymnastics, tennis, outdoor badminton will be allowed with physical distancing. Swimming pools will not be allowed to operate.

All essential shops, e-commerce activity for essential and non-essential items, all industrial units, which are presently operational, and home delivery of food will continue to be allowed. Wearing of mask is compulsory.

The notification added that the decision to extend lockdown has been taken as an "emergency step to prevent and contain" the spread of Covid-19.

On Monday, Maharahstra reported 8,968 new cases, taking the state's overall tally beyond 4.5 lakh.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated