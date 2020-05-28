Shops to buses: Telangana govt allows further relaxations to lockdown norms

As per the relaxations on Wednesday, all shops in Hyderabad, except malls, will be allowed to open from May 28. State-run RTC buses have been exempted from night time curfew restrictions and will be allowed to ply to their destinations. Taxis, autos and other passenger vehicles would be allowed at the bus stations, the release said. Separately, Rao instructed the officials to hold low key state formation day celebrations on June 2 due to the lockdown. "Except paying tribute to the martyrs and hoisting the national flag, no meetings or programmes should be held," the release quoted him as having said.