‘Short circuit’: After SEBI ban, Arshad Warsi claims to have zero knowledge about stocks
SEBI has banned several entities, including actor Arshad Warsi and his wife Maria Goretti, from the securities market in a case related to uploading misleading videos on YouTube channels recommending investors to buy the company's shares.
Arshad Warsi and wife Maria Goretti have been implicated in a case related to misleading videos posted on YouTube channels that encouraged investors to buy shares in Sadhna Broadcast, a company accused of price manipulation.
