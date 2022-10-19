Short sleep duration causes multimorbidity: Study

The study, led by UCL researchers, is published in PLOS Medicine. It analyzed the impact of sleep duration on the health of more than 7,000 men and women at the ages of 50, 60, and 70, from the Whitehall II cohort study.
Getting less than five hours of sleep in mid-to-late life may be connected to an elevated risk of acquiring at least two chronicle illnesses, according to a new study as quoted by the news agency ANI.
The researchers examined the relationship between how long each participant slept, mortality, and whether they had been diagnosed with two or more chronic diseases (multimorbidity) such as heart disease, diabetes, or cancer--over the course of 25 years.
People who reported getting five hours of sleep or less at age 50 were 20% more likely to have been diagnosed with a chronic disease and 40% more likely to be diagnosed with two or more chronic diseases over 25 years, compared to people who slept for up to seven hours, according to the study as quoted by ANI.
In addition to this, it also revealed that sleeping for five hours or less at the age of 50, 60, and 70 was linked to a 30% to 40% increased risk of multimorbidity when compared with those who slept for up to seven hours.
Researchers also found that sleep duration of five hours or less at age 50 was associated with a 25% increased risk of mortality over the 25 years of follow-up - which can mainly be explained by the fact that short sleep duration increases the risk of chronic disease(s) that in turn increase the risk of death.
Dr. Severine Sabia, Lead author, UCL Institute of Epidemiology & Health, and Inserm, Universite Paris Cite said, "Multimorbidity is on the rise in high-income countries and more than half of older adults now have at least two chronic diseases. This is proving to be a major challenge for public health, as multimorbidity is associated with high healthcare service use, hospitalizations, and disability."
"As people get older, their sleep habits and sleep structure change. However, it is recommended to sleep for 7 to 8 hours a night - as sleep durations above or below this have previously been associated with individual chronic diseases," the author added.
She also said the findings show that short sleep duration is also associated with multimorbidity.
Hence, it is important to promote good sleep hygiene to ensure a better night's sleep. Good sleep hygiene includes making sure the bedroom is quiet, dark and a comfortable temperature before sleeping. It's also advised to remove electronic devices and avoid large meals before bedtime. Physical activity and exposure to light during the day might also promote good sleep, according to the researcher.
