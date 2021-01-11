Short supply limits the pace of used car sales

Ashutosh Pandey, managing director and chief executive officer, Mahindra First Choice Wheels Ltd, said short supply remains the biggest concern, but it will get streamlined in FY21-22. “The new car market would grow in FY21-22. This also means that there will be increased supply of used cars in the market as pre-owned car volumes are derived from the overall car parc," said Pandey. He added that 20-25% of new cars sold every year come to the pre-owned car market and the used car market may see sales of about 3.6 million units in 2020-21 against 4.2 million in FY20.