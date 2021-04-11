Shortage of Covid-19 vaccines forces Odhisha to shut 900 vaccination sites

Director of Family Welfare Bijay Panigrahi said, while vaccination is underway in only 579 out of over 1,400 centres in the state, the inoculation programme may have to be stopped in many places on Monday, if fresh vaccine stock does not arrive. While state Labour Minister Sushant Singh accused the Centre of not performing 'Rajdharma' and discriminating against Odisha in the distribution of the vaccines, BJP MLA Mukesh Mahaling said, Eastern India, including the coastal state, is on the priority list of the central government.

