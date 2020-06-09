Shortage of delivery personnel hits JioMart’s ambitious kirana project

Confirming the development, several kirana stores that were roped in by JioMart for the project told Mint that the services via the company have been suspended as they are unable to fulfill orders due to lack of delivery personnel. Also, the kirana stores cited above maintained that Reliance Retail Ltd is servicing customers through its own stores. "JioMart told us the orders will be paused for a few weeks, therefore, we have stopped taking orders," said owner of a supermarket in Mumbai’s Kharghar, a part of JioMart.