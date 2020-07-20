Shortage of medical staff puts Indian prisoners at high risk of Covid-19

New Delhi: Swelling numbers of covid-19 cases among inmates have once again exposed the long unaddressed issue of large shortage of medical staff, sorry state of hygiene conditions and lack of covid-19 testing in Indian prisons. In order to guide state authorities about how to deal with this situation without violating fundamental rights, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) recently constituted an 11-member committee. The committee said that decongesting prisons just by releasing inmates is not the solution to arrest the spread of coronavirus, until the sub-optimal health environment prevalent in Indian prisons across the country is addressed.

Data available with the government shows that more than 1,500 prisoners and prison staff have so far tested positive for covid-19 across India. This adds to the large numbers who even before the pandemic were ill with skin and respiratory illnesses and all the diseases that inmates bring in and are aggravated by stress, poor food, and close cheek-by-jowl living conditions. The NHRC in its previous reports has consistently pointed to their poor hygiene standards and limited access to health care.

According to the Prison Statistics in India 2019, 18 lakh people went in and out of India’s 1,339 prisons. In December 2018 there were 4.40,000 inmates. Only 30% were sentenced convicts the rest 70% were undertrial prisoners. Nationally, jail overcrowding stood at 117% but the average doesn’t reflect the ground situation in specific jails. In this scenario, the shortage of medical staff poses further challenges to cope up with covid-19 pandemic.

According to India Justice Report 2019 released by Tata Trusts, when it comes to the sanctioned number for positions of medical officers, medical staff and correctional staff, while Uttarakhand had a vacancy of 100% at the medical officer level, barring Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Chandigarh, Goa, Kerala, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Puducherry and Tripura, 12 states and UTs, including Delhi, Karnataka, Jharkhand and Madhya Pradesh, had a shortfall of 50%.

“The state has a duty of care toward its prisoners. But prisons across India simply do not have the finances, equipment, or adequate attention from state governments to ensure that inmates are adequately protected from the virus. Heightened infection in prisoners and staff translates into severe risk to the population outside," said Maja Daruwala, Monitor Police and Prison Reform.

While the Supreme Court ordered decongesting of jails, high courts of Haryana, Kerala and Rajasthan ordered mandatory testing for covid-19. Uttar Pradesh HC ordered random testing of prisoners but the interventions seem to have helped little.

Uttar Pradesh houses 25% of the total inmates in the country in its 71 jails and striving with overcrowding even after releasing more than 18300 prisoners after SC order. “In UP prisons we have a capacity to lodge 60,580 inmates but generally we have 1,00,000 to 1,04,000 prisoners. Obviously, our jails have 1.6% overcrowding. Due to the lockdown we have had lesser number of inmates lodged in our jails in last four months. But after partial relaxation in the lockdown the number of inmates is again increasing," Anand Kumar, Additional Director General (Prisons and Reforms), UP police said. UP has also created more than 36 temporary jails to screen new entrants for covid-19.

“We started covid-19 prevention measures way back in March. Not only our doctors are monitoring them currently but we are also doing random testing of inmates. As on 15 July we tested 17,457 persons in prisons so far including jail staff (15,901) and inmates (1,556) out which total 207 persons tested positive. Of these only 122 are active which is negligible considering the huge population of prisons," he said. “You cannot cure long standing shortages of doctors, para-medics and poor health, hygiene and sanitation management in a few short weeks, no matter what guidelines are issued. You need to help the prison department to use the resources they have rationally, quickly designate reasonable facilities to isolate high risk and infected inmates, and help with money, manpower, high level coordination," said Daruwala.

Similarly, Delhi has some of the largest prisons in the country: mid-July, a total of 57 inmates have tested positive for covid-19 and two have died while 112 prison staff have also contracted the contagion. “In Delhi we don’t have any shortage of medical staff, we have enough doctors to take care of the coronavirus. We are screening all the new entrants for the disease," said Sandeep Goel Director General of Tihar Prison.

