Home >News >India >Shortage of vaccines leads to Pimpri-Chinchwad halting inoculation drive today

Shortage of vaccines leads to Pimpri-Chinchwad halting inoculation drive today

Covishield vials in Pune
2 min read . 07:19 AM IST Staff Writer

  • Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope had also recently flagged the issue of fast-depleting stocks across the state
  • Union health minister Harsh Vardhan on Thursday refused Maharashtra government's claim

Pune's Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has temporarily stopped its inoculation drive for Friday due to the non-availability of Covid-19 vaccine doses, reported PTI.

"Covid-19 vaccination to remain suspended in Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) on April 9 as there is no stock of vaccines is available with the corporation. The process to get the vaccine stock is underway and vaccination shall resume as soon as vaccines are received," an official order read.

A similar statement was issued by the Satara district administration on Thursday.

This comes in the light of Lok Sabha MP and Nationalist Congress Party leader Supriya Sule alleging that 109 vaccination centres remained shut in Maharashtra's Pune on Wednesday.

"Pune District vaccinated 55,539 persons in 391 vaccination centres today. Several thousand people went back without being vaccinated because the vaccines stock was exhausted," Sule wrote on Twitter.

"109 centres remained shut today because they had no stock of vaccines. Our momentum may be lost due to lack of stock, we remain determined to vaccinate every consenting person to save lives, to break the chain of infection and to get our economy back on its feet at the earliest," she added.

Shortage across Maharashtra

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope had also recently flagged the issue of fast-depleting stocks across the state.

Tope said that he had informed Union health minister Harsh Vardhan about the dire situation.

Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar also stated on Thursday that the vaccination drive in Mumbai will come to a halt from Friday as the stocks of vaccine doses were about to get over.

"The vaccination drive in the city will definitely come to a halt from Friday...Only if the city gets the supply (of vaccines), the drive will continue," Pednekar was quoted as saying by PTI.

"This is for the first time that Maharashtra is going through such worst situation," she said.

Centre's refusal

Union health minister Harsh Vardhan on Thursday refused Maharashtra government's claim of shortage of Covid-19 vaccines.

“Hue & cry by certain States about partisanship by the Union Govt is just a farce, an attempt to hide their own incompetence. Maharashtra and Rajasthan are 2 of the top 3 States based on allocation of #COVID19Vaccine doses. Both are non-BJP governed States," Harsh Vardhan tweeted.

“Let’s put an end to fear mongering now! #COVID19Vaccine doses: Total administered: 9 cr+ In stock/nearing delivery to states: 4.3 cr+ Where does question of shortages arise? We're continuously monitoring & enhancing supply," the health minister added.

