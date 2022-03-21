Shorter gap between Covishield jabs to encourage compliance: Official

“At present, the second dose of Covishield vaccine is administered after 12-16 weeks of the first dose. People don’t return for their second dose due to the long gap between the first and second doses. There are at least 50-60 million people left to receive their second dose. This will also benefit those individuals who are coming for the first dose and they also can return soon for their second dose. Further cases are increasing in other countries. It is better to be cautious," said the official.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}