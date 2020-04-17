Shorter tenor bonds rally following RBI's liquidity boosting steps

MUMBAI: Shorter-tenor bonds rallied on Friday after the Reserve Bank of India announced measures to boost systemic liquidity. Indication of future rate cuts also boosted sentiment.

The yield on the one-year fell 21 basis points, while that on the two-year bond slumped 22 basis points. Three-year bond yield lost 20 bps, and the four- and five-year yields declined 17 basis points each. Bond yields and prices moves in opposite direction.

The RBI today cut reverse repo rate by 25 basis points, and injected ₹50,000 crore into the corporate bond market.

Analyst believes that the measures augur well for the short term bond yield curve.

Governor Shaktikanta Das Hinted at more rate cuts going ahead on hope that inflation will ease to below the RBI's mid-term target of 4%. "That space needs to be used effectively and in time", governor said while announcing the measures.

"With the average CPI inflation expected to cool to around 4.0% with a downside bias in FY2021, we expect that the repo rate could subsequently be pared by the MPC by a further 40 bps to 4.0%, which would likely transmit into an additional step down in the reverse repo rate as well", said Aditi Nair, principal economist at ICRA.

Longer tenor bonds, however, came under pressure due to concerns over higher government borrowings and as traders were disappointed after RBI refrained from announcing more open market operations.

The 10-year bond yield had dropped 15 basis points ahead of RBI governor's speech. At 1pm, the yield was down 7 basis points at 6.35%.

The Indian traded at 76.49 a dollar, up 0.5% from its previous close.

(Bloomberg contributed this story.)