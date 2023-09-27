'Shortest performance ever paid for...': Netizens fume after Trevor Noah cancels shows due to technical fault

Comedian Trevor Noah cancels shows in Bengaluru due to technical fault, leaving fans disappointed and blaming event organiser Book My Show.

Premium Comedian Trevor Noah, who is on an India tour, cancelled his shows in Bengaluru due to technical fault on Wednesday. (PTI)

Famous comedian, Tremor Noah, cancelled his shows in Bengaluru due to technical fault, the comedian wrote on X, formerly Twitter. The cancellation of shows has left many people disappointed and fuming about the poor management of the show. “Dear Bengalaru India, I was so looking forward to performing in your amazing city but due to technical issues we’ve been forced to cancel both shows. We tried everything but because the audience can’t hear the comedians on stage there’s literally no way to do a show. We’ll make sure all ticket holders receive a full refund and again I’m so sorry for both the inconvenience and disappointment this has never happened to us before," posted Trevor Noah on X on Wednesday. Many of the people, who were hoping to enjoy the show on Wednesday night, vented out their disappointments and anger on social media platforms. Many blamed event organiser Book My Show for their poor management. “This has to b the shortest performance I have ever paid and braved through Bangalore traffic to watch Beyond disappointed about @Trevornoah ‘s show getting canned in Bengaluru!! I only have @bookmyshow to blame for their absolutely shoddy job of organising the most basic thngs," posted one user on X. "@Trevornoah Was really looking forward to your show tonight here in Bengaluru! Thanks @bookmyshow for another disappointment, I mean who effs up with sound at such a huge scale?? I mean whoooooo!!! Curses and more curses," posted another user on the social media platform on Wednesday. “An example of epic project management failure. A case where everyone lost due to poor planning by organisers. #TrevorNoah show cancelled in #Bengaluru," posted another dissappointed X user.

"Trevor Noah got stuck in Bangalore traffic but his show got cancelled over... acoustics of all the reasons."Before leaving the stage minutes after his entry on stage, Noah said that he had expected the sound to be sorted." How sad," said another post on X.

Other than tech issue, that caused the cancellation of the show, Bengaluru's traffic was a major spoilsport for the residents who were hoping to enjoy the show. Minutes before the show was cancelled, many also tried to sell their show tickets because they were stuck in traffic of the metro city.

