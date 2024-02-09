Shot on Facebook LIVE: Aaditya Thackeray slams Eknath Shinde govt in Maharashtra over Abhishek Ghosalkar’s murder
The shooting of Shiv Sena leader Abhishek Ghosalkar during a Facebook Live session in Mumbai has led to criticism of the state's government. The shooter, Mauris Noronha, subsequently shot himself. The incident is under investigation by Mumbai Crime Branch.
Abhishek Ghosalkar was shot at on February 8 while he was on Facebook LIVE. The former corporator of Shiv Sena's Uddhav Bal Thackeray group was rushed to Karuna Hospital after the shooting. However, the 40-year-old son of former MLA Vinod Ghosalkar died during treatment.
Congress leader Supriya Shrinate slammed the “triple-engine government" of the state.
“What is happening in Maharashtra? Shiv Sena (Uddhav) leader Abhishek Ghosalkar was shot dead with three bullets during Facebook Live in Dahisar, Mumbai. Abhishek is the son of Shiv Sena leader Vinod Ghosalkar who was an MLA. Just two days ago, BJP MLA Ganpat Gaikwad had fired 4 bullets at Eknath Shinde Sena city chief Mahesh Gaikwad at a police station in Ulhasnagar, Maharashtra. The law and order situation of this triple-engine government of Eknath Shinde - Devendra Fadnavis - Ajit Pawar has collapsed," she said.
The shooter, Mauris Noronha, called himself a philanthropist, social worker, and above all, a human, as per his Instagram bio. He was known by his Insta handle “maurisbhai". A probe into the murder has been handed over to Mumbai Crime Branch, PTI reported.
What happened during Facebook LIVE?
Mauris invited Ghosalkar to his office for an event, which Ghosalkar broadcasted live on Facebook, as per reports. After the live session, both men stood up, at which point Morris began shooting.
Ghosalkar, critically wounded after having been shot 3-4 times, was taken to Karuna Hospital but succumbed to his injuries during treatment. After shooting Ghosalkar, Mauris shot himself to death.
A clipping of the said video has gone viral on social media.
