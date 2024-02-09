Abhishek Ghosalkar was shot at on February 8 while he was on Facebook LIVE. The former corporator of Shiv Sena's Uddhav Bal Thackeray group was rushed to Karuna Hospital after the shooting. However, the 40-year-old son of former MLA Vinod Ghosalkar died during treatment. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray has issued his reaction on the incident, While slamming the Ekanth Shinde-led Maharashtra government, he said that the state was witnessing "lawlessness like never before".

"Maharashtra has seen lawlessness like never before. It is shocking beyond words to see the law and order situation fail, as it has today. Does the system exist at all to protect the common man? Does the fear of the law exist? Administration has fully crumbled to being absent," he posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Also Read: BJP MLA opened fire at Shiv Sena-EK leader in Thane. 10 developments "The brutal killing of Abhishek Ghosalkar is shocking and disturbing. His work as a corporator of Shiv Sena and a staunch Shiv Sainik cannot be forgotten. Heartfelt tribute to him! We share in the grief of the Ghosalkar family. May God give them strength to recover from this great pain," he added in a separate post.

Sanjay Raut wrote, "There is a reign of goons in Maharashtra! Mauris Noronha, who shot Abhishek Ghosalkar four days ago, was at the (CM's) bungalow. The chief minister met him."

Also Read: Supreme Court issues notice to Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena on Uddhav Thackeray faction's petition "Mauris was invited to join the Shinde Sena. (Devendra) Fadnavis has proved to be a complete failure as Home Minister. He must resign," the Sena (UBT) MP claimed in his post.

Priyanka Chaturvedi shared photos of the shooter, Morris, with the “people who matter" including CM Shinde. “My state deserves better," wrote the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader.

Congress leader Supriya Shrinate slammed the “triple-engine government" of the state.

"What is happening in Maharashtra? Shiv Sena (Uddhav) leader Abhishek Ghosalkar was shot dead with three bullets during Facebook Live in Dahisar, Mumbai. Abhishek is the son of Shiv Sena leader Vinod Ghosalkar who was an MLA. Just two days ago, BJP MLA Ganpat Gaikwad had fired 4 bullets at Eknath Shinde Sena city chief Mahesh Gaikwad at a police station in Ulhasnagar, Maharashtra. The law and order situation of this triple-engine government of Eknath Shinde - Devendra Fadnavis - Ajit Pawar has collapsed," she said.

Also Read: 'No regrets': BJP MLA arrested for shooting at Eknath Shinde faction leader in Ulhasnagar firing incident near Mumbai The shooter, Mauris Noronha, called himself a philanthropist, social worker, and above all, a human, as per his Instagram bio. He was known by his Insta handle "maurisbhai". A probe into the murder has been handed over to Mumbai Crime Branch, PTI reported.

Who happened during Facebook LIVE? Mauris invited Ghosalkar to his office for an event, which Ghosalkar broadcasted live on Facebook, as per reports. After the live session, both men stood up, at which point Morris began shooting.

Ghosalkar, critically wounded after having been shot 3-4 times, was taken to Karuna Hospital but succumbed to his injuries during treatment. After shooting Ghosalkar, Mauris shot himself to death.

A clipping of the said video has gone viral on social media.

