Shots fired outside Salman Khan's house in Bandra, Mumbai Police investigates

Two unidentified individuals fired gunshots outside Salman Khan's residence in Bandra at 5 am. Mumbai Police reported three rounds of firing and Crime Branch is investigating the incident.

Firing outside Bollywood actor Salman Khan's home in Bandra on Sunday morning; Mumbai Police begins probe (AFP)Premium
Firing outside Bollywood actor Salman Khan's home in Bandra on Sunday morning; Mumbai Police begins probe (AFP)

Two unidentified people on a motorbike opened fire outside the house of actor Salman Khan in Bandra on Sunday at 5 am, Mumbai Police said. The cops have received information about three rounds of firing outside the Galaxy Apartments in Bandra area. Mumbai Police's Crime Branch has reached the spot for investigation.

A team of forensic science experts also reached the site, the police said.

Siv Sena (UBT) leader Anand Dubey has reacted to the firing incident outside Salman Khan's house. Dubey took a dig at Eknath Shinde's government by saying, "Criminals are roaming around fearlessly". He added that no one is feeling safe in Mumbai and Maharashtra. "You have seen that recently there was a firing in Mumbai and an MLA fired in Dombivali. What kind of law and order is this? Home Minister, Chief Minister, where are you? Home Minister should take cognizance of this incident...".

In March last year, an e-mail threatening Khan was received at his office following which the Mumbai Police registered an FIR against gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar.

(More details awaited)

Published: 14 Apr 2024, 08:01 AM IST
