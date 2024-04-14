Shots fired outside Salman Khan's house in Bandra, Mumbai Police investigates
Two unidentified people on a motorbike opened fire outside the house of actor Salman Khan in Bandra on Sunday at 5 am, Mumbai Police said. The cops have received information about three rounds of firing outside the Galaxy Apartments in Bandra area. Mumbai Police's Crime Branch has reached the spot for investigation.