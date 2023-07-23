Actor and BJP MP Hema Malini called for an end to ‘atrocities against women’ on Sunday amid growing fury over a viral video from Manipur. More than 160 people have passed away in the past three months amid intense ethnic clashes between the tribal Kuki people and majority ethnic Meitei. A video from May 4 gained traction earlier this week where two women were stripped and paraded naked. The horrifying visuals showed a mob of men molesting them as they were taken towards a field - purportedly to be gang-raped.

“This is an atrocity against women...this shouldn't happen...this must stop immediately. We don't want that such kind of behaviour happens to any woman...This should be stopped immediately, I am saying this to the government as well..." the lawmaker said upon being asked about recent crimes against women. The BJP incidentally is planning to hold a protest before the Gandhi statue at the Parliament premises on Monday over atrocities against women in Rajasthan and West Bengal as well as other states. Meanwhile the opposition Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) is set to hold a protest over the Manipur inciden. They have demanded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement in the Parliament and a discussion along with the suspension of the entire business.

Even as the recent videos from Manipur enraged the nation, another incident of two tribal women being stripped naked, tortured and beaten up came to light in West Bengal that triggered a war of words between the BJP and the Trinamool Congress.

Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on Friday faced adjournment for the day on the Manipur issue on Friday. Both Houses could not conduct any substantial business on Thursday and Friday as the Opposition MPs rejected the government's proposal to have a short-duration discussion.

