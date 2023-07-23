'Should be stopped immediately': BJP MP Hema Malini slams 'atrocities against women' amid outrage over Manipur video1 min read 23 Jul 2023, 09:40 PM IST
BJP MP Hema Malini called for an end to atrocities against women after the recent Manipur video and other atrocities sparked debate.
Actor and BJP MP Hema Malini called for an end to ‘atrocities against women’ on Sunday amid growing fury over a viral video from Manipur. More than 160 people have passed away in the past three months amid intense ethnic clashes between the tribal Kuki people and majority ethnic Meitei. A video from May 4 gained traction earlier this week where two women were stripped and paraded naked. The horrifying visuals showed a mob of men molesting them as they were taken towards a field - purportedly to be gang-raped.
Even as the recent videos from Manipur enraged the nation, another incident of two tribal women being stripped naked, tortured and beaten up came to light in West Bengal that triggered a war of words between the BJP and the Trinamool Congress.
Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on Friday faced adjournment for the day on the Manipur issue on Friday. Both Houses could not conduct any substantial business on Thursday and Friday as the Opposition MPs rejected the government's proposal to have a short-duration discussion.
(With inputs from agencies)