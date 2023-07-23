Actor and BJP MP Hema Malini called for an end to ‘atrocities against women’ on Sunday amid growing fury over a viral video from Manipur. More than 160 people have passed away in the past three months amid intense ethnic clashes between the tribal Kuki people and majority ethnic Meitei. A video from May 4 gained traction earlier this week where two women were stripped and paraded naked. The horrifying visuals showed a mob of men molesting them as they were taken towards a field - purportedly to be gang-raped.

