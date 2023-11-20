Should govt ask for Elon Musk's Boring Company's help to rescue 41 workers stuck in the Uttarkashi tunnel?
In Uttarakhand, the Silkyara tunnel collapsed on November 12, trapping around 41 men. A rescue operation for these trapped workers was put on hold on November 19 as the agencies were involved in preparing for the next stage.
With the difficulties to reach the individuals trapped in the Silkyara tunnel in Uttarkashi mounting, and the rescue efforts getting harder, should the government rope in the billionaire Elon Musk's Boring Company to join the operations?
International expert roped in
Meanwhile, the government has already called on international tunnelling expert Arnold Dix to examine and survey the Silkyara tunnel. Dix, an Australian, reached the site and began by offering prayers at a temple that was built at the main entrance of the tunnel.
“We are going to get those men out. Great work is being done here. Our whole team is here and we are going to find a solution and get them out. A lot of work is being done here. It is important that not only the men rescued but also the men who are rescued are safe. The whole world is helping. The team here is fantastic. The plans are looking fantastic. The work is very systematic. The food and the medication are being provided properly," Dix was quoted by ANI.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a telephonic conversation with Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on November 20 also assured that all necessary rescue equipment and resources will be arranged by the Central government.
Uttarakhand CMO stated, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a telephonic conversation with Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami. PM took information about the ongoing relief and rescue operations of the workers trapped in the Silkyara tunnel in Uttarkashi. PM Modi said that necessary rescue equipment and resources are being provided by the Central government."
PM Modi further emphasised that the workers would be evacuated safely with mutual coordination between central and state agencies. PM Modi said, "There is a need to maintain the morale of the stranded workers."
