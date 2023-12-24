comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Dec 22 2023 15:58:52
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 133.50 1.91%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 462.70 6.59%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 636.65 -1.13%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 993.85 -0.98%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,670.70 -0.93%
Business News/ News / India/  ‘Should have done this earlier’, Top Athletes after Govt suspends newly-elected Wrestling Federation of India
Back Back

‘Should have done this earlier’, Top Athletes after Govt suspends newly-elected Wrestling Federation of India

 Livemint

Top athletes welcome Sports Ministry's move to suspend newly-elected management of Wrestling Federation of India, but say action came late by government.

Indian wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia, and Sakshi Malik address a news conference as they take part in a sit-in protest demanding the arrest of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief, who they accuse of sexually harassing female players, in New Delhi, India, April 24, 2023. (Reuters)Premium
Indian wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia, and Sakshi Malik address a news conference as they take part in a sit-in protest demanding the arrest of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief, who they accuse of sexually harassing female players, in New Delhi, India, April 24, 2023. (Reuters)

Top athletes have welcomed the Sports Ministry's move to suspend the newly-elected management of the Wrestling Federation of India after Sanjay Singh announced U-15 and U-20 nationals to take place in Nandini Nagar, Gonda (UP) before the end of this year.

However, they said the action came late by the government. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Olympian and wrestler Geeta Phogat wrote, “Sports Ministry suspends Indian Wrestling Association. Even though it is late, a ray of hope has definitely arisen that the wrestlers will get justice!!!!"

Vijendra Singh, the first Indian boxer to win an Olympic medal who has been supporting the wrestlers' fight against Brij Bhushan, also stated that the Central government should have done it much earlier. 

“Brother got the girl to quit wrestling, took away the boy's Padma Shri, now he said that the federation has been canceled 🙄 he should have done this earlier," he wrote on the microblogging site. 

The WFI elections were held on December 21 with former president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh's loyalist, Sanjay Singh, and his panel winning the polls by big margins.

Singh, the UP Wrestling Association vice-president hailing from Varanasi, secured 40 votes as against seven of his rival and 2010 Commonwealth Games gold medallist Anita Sheoran.

Top wrestlers Virender Singh and Bajrang Punia have stated their desire to return the Padma Shri in opposition to Brij Bhushan's alleged ostentatious display of power and influence. Weighing in opposition to the election of the Brij Bhushan loyalist, wrestler Sakshee Mallikh declared her retirement from competition.

Three days ago, gold medallist Vinesh Phogat from the Commonwealth and Asian Games broke down in tears during a media interview, accusing Sanjay Singh of leading the WFI to perpetuate harassment towards women wrestlers.

In January this year, three wrestlers organized a massive demonstration against Brij Bhushan at Delhi's Jantar Mantar. 

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 24 Dec 2023, 02:09 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App