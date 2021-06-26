How do you break the monotony of being locked inside all day long? Easy. You take a break and eat a tasty snack, like a samosa. But binging on samosas come with its own baggage of calorie guilt trips and weight gain fears. So Anand Mahindra shared a 'decision tree' to help you make up your mind about the triangular snack.

The Mahindra Group Chairman tweeted: "And on a Friday, when you’ve spent a whole week using ‘decision trees’ for making many critical choices, there’s no harm in using that tool for one last, momentous decision…"

Surprisingly, or unsurprisingly, all the paths in Anand Mahindra's decision tree ended at 'Eat Samosa'. Some of the rationales considered, as bizarre as they may be, included 'Even if I don't think I deserve samosa, mum thinks I deserve samosa', 'Monsters love samosas', and 'But who leaves a samosa half eaten? A monster!'.

And on a Friday, when you’ve spent a whole week using ‘decision trees’ for making many critical choices, there’s no harm in using that tool for one last, momentous decision… pic.twitter.com/3ALhBwq0RZ — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) June 25, 2021

Mahindra is known for his hilarious and topical tweets. Recently, he posted a video of a motorcycle rider being charged by a black bear in Nilgiris, with the caption that read, "To the @jawamotorcycles team: We need to introduce a ‘Bear Charge’ warning on our bikes. (sic)"

JAWA Motorcycles, now under Mahindra Group's control, came back to life in 2018 after stopping production in 1996. Mahindra & Mahindra, through its subsidiary Classic Legends Private Limited (CLPL), had signed a licensing deal in October 2016 to launch motorbikes under the JAWA brand name in India and some other East Asian countries.

In its comeback, the retro motorcycle company launched Jawa 300, Jawa 42 and Perak. In 2021, the 42 was upgraded and a new model Jawa Forty Two was lauched.

