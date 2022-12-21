China is reportedly struggling to contain a surge in Covid-related cases after an abrupt shift from its Zero Covid policy that imposed strict lockdowns and mass testing. Amid the surge in Covid-19 cases in China, a top Indian health expert has cautioned the people while asking them to keep a close vigil on the situation in the country. However, the expert said that there is nothing to panic about as the country's system is "vigilant".

No need to panic: Chairman of COVID-19 working group

"It is an important thing that we keep a close vigil on the Chinese situation. But I would say that there is nothing to be panicked about. There is no need for getting too much worried. The system is very vigilant, we need to be very vigilant. As far as genomic surveillance is concerned, this is the most important part we are doing genomic surveillance of individuals with symptoms, "said Dr NK Arora, Chairman of the COVID-19 working group NTAGI.

Stay vigilant, says Health Ministry

Health authorities to direct states and union territories to gear up for whole genome sequencing of positive samples and track variants of the virus through the government’s covid network.

Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan directed all states/UTs to ensure that as far as possible samples of all positive cases are sent to the designated INSACOG laboratories on a daily basis.

India Covid-19 tally

India's COVID-19 tally climbed to 4,46,76,330 on Wednesday with 131 fresh infections, while the number of active cases came down to 3,408, according to Union health ministry data.

The toll due to the viral disease increased to 5,30,680 with three more fatalities, including two deaths reconciled by Kerala and one reported from West Bengal in the last 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 0.01 per cent of the total infections. The national COVID-19 recovery rate increased to 98.80 per cent, according to the ministry's website.

We need not panic, says Serum's Adar Poonawalla

The news of rising COVID cases coming out of China is concerning, we need not panic given our excellent vaccination coverage and track record. We must continue to trust and follow the guidelines set by the Government of India and Health Ministry, tweeted Serum's CEO Poonawalla.

Bharat Jodo Yatra: Ensure covid rules followed or suspend yatra, says Union Health Minister

The Union Health Minister has written to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, asking him to ensure Covid rules are followed in his Bharat Jodo Yatra, or he should defer further legs of the Yatra "in the interest of the nation".

Centre's big meet today amid China covid surge

Health minister Mansukh Mandaviya will hold a review meeting with top officials and experts today on the pandemic situation.

India should act swiftly on China air travel policy

Apollo Hospitals Managing Director Dr Sangita Reddy cautioned the government to act swiftly on our policy regarding air travel to and from China.

China was 'under-prepared' for COVID surge: Report

Epidemiologists predict at least three waves of the virus to hit the country during winter. It is certain that the Chinese government was "under-prepared" as it decided to end its zero-COVID policy abruptly after people held protests across the country, The Hong Kong Post reported.

