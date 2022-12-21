Should India panic amid surge in Covid-19 cases in China? Key things to know

No need to panic: Chairman of COVID-19 working group

"It is an important thing that we keep a close vigil on the Chinese situation. But I would say that there is nothing to be panicked about. There is no need for getting too much worried. The system is very vigilant, we need to be very vigilant. As far as genomic surveillance is concerned, this is the most important part we are doing genomic surveillance of individuals with symptoms, "said Dr NK Arora, Chairman of the COVID-19 working group NTAGI.