Should India worry about shrinking foodgrain reserves?

Buffer stock is generally maintained for essential commodities like wheat, rice and pulses to provide food security through the public distribution system, and ensure that everyone has access to sufficient food for sustenance. It also ensures there are no food shortages during emergencies such as drought and floods, and helps the government run its welfare programmes. They also help the government in facilitating and maintaining price stability and keep food inflation at low levels. In case of a food price rise due to poor market supply, the government releases buffer stocks to bring down prices.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}