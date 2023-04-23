Should insurance be treated as an investment or an expense?3 min read . Updated: 23 Apr 2023, 06:11 AM IST
One expert suggests that insurance should be seen as primarily for protection rather than investment, even though it can offer benefits in the event of policyholder's death. While the other says ‘there is no black-or-white answer to this’
Insurance is a necessary expense to protect against unexpected events in life. But, there is an array of products available in the market that come with an added benefit of returns, making it all confusing whether it should be considered an expense or investment.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×