Insurance is a necessary expense to protect against unexpected events in life. But, there is an array of products available in the market that come with an added benefit of returns, making it all confusing whether it should be considered an expense or investment.

Noting that insurance should always be considered an expense, Chenthil Iyer, a Sebi registered financial advisor, points out, “Even though it may provide a form of investment for your family in the event of your death, it should be viewed primarily as insurance."

Why it should be considered an expense?

Insurance policies typically consist of two main parts: administrative expenses and mortality charges. The mortality charges refer to the contribution made by each individual towards a common pool of money used to give settled claims in a probability manner. Meanwhile, administrative expenses are the costs associated with running the insurance company, such as office expenses and salaries. And the expense ratio for insurance products is calculated as a percentage of the overall premium.

Iyer explains, “When an investment component is added to the product, the same expense structure is applied to the investment component. This makes it inefficient since a significant portion of the investment is taken away as administrative expenses."

For example, when you invest ₹1 lakh in mutual fund or directly in a stock, every rupee will earn you interest or returns. However, when the same amount is invested as an investment component in an insurance product, a large percentage is taken away as administrative expenses.

Now the worst part is, most insurance products, especially traditional insurance products, such as endowment policies, money-back policies, whole-life policies, etc, are opaque and do not transparently reveal how much is deducted towards charges, investment, and mortality.

Agreeing with Iyer, Deepesh Raghaw, SEBI Registered Investment Adviser, specifically mentions, insurance is a necessary expense to guard against unforeseen mishappenings in life. And, as a financial planner, I do not recommend investing in insurance products.

“However, it can also be viewed as an investment, but the decision to invest in insurance products can be complicated."

Can it also be considered an investment?

Noting that there is no black-or-white answer, Raghaw explains, there are ample cases where investing in insurance products might be a favourable option, considering the taxes that fixed deposits and debt funds.

“Suppose someone came to me with an ‘X’ investment amount during the tax filing session and asked where they should invest their money, whether in a fixed deposit, debt fund, or an insurance plan. My answer might be in favour of insurance investment products, but solely depending on their individual circumstances."

What to choose and what to stay away from?

Iyer says traditional insurance products should be avoided entirely because customers do not know how much is being deducted. They are unable to make an informed decision about the investment component. “However, unit-linked insurance products could be an exception as they offer some level of transparency"

Meanwhile, Raghaw says, if someone is taking an informed decision while putting their money in ‘insurance-cum-investment’ then they should consider the returns they are looking at.

When it comes to portfolio placement, suppose you want an equity kind of product, and you are not familiar with mutual funds then, an insurance product that invests in equity markets might be a good choice.

On the other hand, if you want something for your long-term fixed-income portfolio, a non-participating plan (which does not offer any dividend payouts) might be a better option. “If I had to pick a type of traditional plan, I might choose a non-participating plan because of the structure that can be equated to a bank fixed deposit. "

To conclude, insurance should be primarily considered as an expense, but in a few rare circumstances, it might also be looked at as an investment, opines Raghaw.