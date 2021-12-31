Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Should kids be sent to school amid Omicron? Top virologist Dr Gagandeep Kang explains

Should kids be sent to school amid Omicron? Top virologist Dr Gagandeep Kang explains

Omicron seems comparatively less severe than other variants
1 min read . 05:49 PM IST Livemint

  • We will have to learn to live with SARS-CoV-2 and its variants which will continue to emerge. There will be many waves, time and again, she adds

Even though Omicron count in India is on the rise, an expert suggested that children should be sent to school noting that ‘COVID-19 infections are not much severe in children.’

Virologist Dr. Gagandeep Kang told news agency ANI, “We will have to learn to live with SARS-CoV-2 and its variants which will continue to emerge. There will be many waves, time and again."

But fortunately, Omicron seems comparatively less severe than other variants, she added. 

The expert further suggested, I believe we should be sending children to school, as generally COVID-19 infections are not much severe in children. 

Speaking on the status of booster doses, Kang said, Data available to inform a decision as to which vaccine should be used as a booster dose in India is very little. 

Omicron replacing Delta

Meanwhile, Omicron has started replacing Delta variant in the country in terms of the number of COVID-19 cases and 80 per cent of the travellers who tested positive have this new variant, official sources said on Friday.

However, a third of all the detected cases were mildly symptomatic, and the rest were asymptomatic, they said.

A total of 1,270 Omicron cases have been detected across 23 states and UTs so far, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Friday.

Noting a considerable decline in Covid testing, the Centre had on Thursday urged 19 states/UTs to ramp up testing "in a big way" to identify the positive cases promptly and restrict the spread of transmission in view of the increased transmissibility of Omicron variant, and the larger preponderance of asymptomatic cases.

