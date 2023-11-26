‘Should not be afraid of…’: CJI Chandrachud's message to citizens on Constitution Day
The Chief Justice of India said, ‘It is my hope that by our efforts, citizens of every class, caste and creed can repose trust in our court system.'
Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud, while speaking on the occasion of Constitution Day on November 26, said the citizens should view the the Supreme Court as a “people's court" and must not be afraid to approach it.
