The US major has told Indian authorities that its vaccine is suitable for everyone aged 12 years or above and can be stored for a month at 2-8 degrees, sources had said.
"We should procure this vaccine asap for our children," Kejriwal tweeted, citing a news story on fast-track approval sought by the company.
The Delhi CM has been urgin the central government to explore suitable vaccine options for children, citing opinions of experts that a possible third wave of Covid-19 in the coming months may affect them.
The Delhi government has also suggested that the Centre should vaccinate students and teachers if it decides to conduct class 12 board exams, delayed due to the second wave of the virus.
None of the vaccines currently approved by the drug controller of India -- Covishield, Covaxin and Sputnik V -- has been tested on children so far.
Covaxin recently said that it will start its phase 2 and 3 trial on children in the age group of 2 to 18 in June.