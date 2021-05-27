Subscribe
Home >News >India >India should procure Pfizer vaccine as soon as possible to inoculate children: Kejriwal

India should procure Pfizer vaccine as soon as possible to inoculate children: Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal
2 min read . 11:21 AM IST Staff Writer

Pfizer, which has offered 5 crore doses to India between July and October, recently held a series of interactions with Indian government authorities

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday suggested that the country should expedite procurement of Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine to inoculate children.

The state comes after the US pharma company sought fast-track approval for its jab in India.

The US major has told Indian authorities that its vaccine is suitable for everyone aged 12 years or above and can be stored for a month at 2-8 degrees, sources had said.

"We should procure this vaccine asap for our children," Kejriwal tweeted, citing a news story on fast-track approval sought by the company.

The Delhi CM has been urgin the central government to explore suitable vaccine options for children, citing opinions of experts that a possible third wave of Covid-19 in the coming months may affect them.

The Delhi government has also suggested that the Centre should vaccinate students and teachers if it decides to conduct class 12 board exams, delayed due to the second wave of the virus.

None of the vaccines currently approved by the drug controller of India -- Covishield, Covaxin and Sputnik V -- has been tested on children so far.

Covaxin recently said that it will start its phase 2 and 3 trial on children in the age group of 2 to 18 in June.

Pfizer's claims

Pfizer, which has offered 5 crore doses to India between July and October, recently held a series of interactions with Indian government authorities.

It has shared with authorities the most recent data points regarding efficacy trials and approvals for its vaccine in various countries and by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

It has told Indian authorities that its jab has shown "high effectiveness" against the SARS-CoV-2 variant prevalent in India and on people of Indian ethnicity or nationality.

The company has also sought indemnity protection against liabilities and asked for relaxations in some clauses before it brings its Covid-19 vaccines to India.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!