Should we worry about the covid surge in China?

The BF.7 variant is in circulation in India since the end of September this year—the first case was detected by the Gujarat Biotechnology Research Centre. Three months since, India hasn’t reported any rise in hospitalization or deaths due to the BF.7 variant. Hence, many experts say there is no need to panic. However, on Tuesday, Rajesh Bhushan, Union health secretary, directed scientists to monitor trends and conduct whole genome sequencing of positive cases in India as many cases could be asymptomatic. This will allow scientists to ascertain whether BF.7 is a “variant of concern" or not.