Should you be worried about the H3N2 virus?

There are four types of flu viruses: A, B, C and D. Of these, only A and B are known to cause seasonal outbreaks or epidemics among humans. C causes mild illness and D doesn’t affect humans. There are over 130 subtypes of A, based on a combination of hemagglutinin (H) and neuraminidase (N) proteins, found in nature. H3N2 is one of the two A subtypes routinely circulating among humans, the other one being H1N1. Influenza B is another circulating strain. The 1968 Hong Kong flu, which killed millions, was caused by H3N2, whereas the 2009 Swine Flu pandemic came from a novel strain of the H1N1 virus.