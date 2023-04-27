Should you buy or rent a house? Zerodha’s Nikhil Kamath has an answer2 min read . Updated: 27 Apr 2023, 06:30 AM IST
Amid houses rent skyrocketing in metropolitan cities like Bengaluru and Mumbai, growth in India's real estate sector is still a story left to be unfolded. In this debate of rent or buy a property, Zerodha's Nikhil
Calling the sudden spike in house rents in India a short term phenomenon, Zerodha's co-founder, Nikhil Kamath, has said that if the stark mismatch between the trend of buying and renting houses needed to reach an equilibrium, he would bet on the former.
