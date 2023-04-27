Calling the sudden spike in house rents in India a short term phenomenon, Zerodha's co-founder, Nikhil Kamath, has said that if the stark mismatch between the trend of buying and renting houses needed to reach an equilibrium, he would bet on the former.

“Looks like a short-term phenomenon; as long as you can #rent at 3 per cent and #housing loan rates are over 8 per cent, this won't work. If I had to bet on house prices going down vs rent going up to reach equilibrium, my bet is still on the former,"he tweeted on Thursday.

The main reason behind the rising house rents in India is the large imbalance in demand and supply for living spaces post COVID. The existing supply of living spaces in the metro cities has been insufficient to match the sudden surge in demand of rented houses after the pandemic, said the data shared in his tweet.

For cities like Bengaluru, house rent surged as much as 57 per cent for normal 1BHK flats in last one year. With major IT firms and other companies calling their employees back to office, spike in demand for living spaces seemed quite obvious.

In contrast to the demand of rented spaces, number of unsold residential properties is at an eight-year-low. On the other hand, post-Covid era, has emerged as one of the best time for people looking to buy a property. Last year witnessed a decade-high demand for residential properties.There will be rise in property sales as the demand and supply in real estate sector will reach at an equilibrium.

As per the Anarock, housing inventory stood at 6.31 lakh in 2022, which was lowest since 2014. Despite decade-high property demand, there was a major COVID setback and high interest rate has discouraged builders in taking up now projects and even completing the old one. Many have failed to complete their exisiting projects, hence, unable to match the growing demand.