Should you buy physical gold or Gold ETF this Akshaya Tritiya on 3 May

“This Akshaya Tritiya you may buy gold for self or gift it via Gold Exchange Traded Funds or Gold ETF. One unit of a Gold ETF is equivalent to 1 gram of 99.50 gold. These units are in dematerialised form. So the advantage here is that minimum investment is much less than that in case of physical gold - which normally has to be bought of at least 10 grams in case of investment purpose." Vijay Singhania, Chairman, TradeSmart said.