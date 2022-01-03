CoWIN platform chief Dr RS Sharma today clarified that those eligible for Covid-19 precaution dose don't have to register again on the CoWIN mobile app. However, the eligible people can schedule their appointment for the ‘precaution dose’ using the same COWIN account , news agency ANI quoted Sharma as saying.

Children are quite excited & taking the vaccination very seriously. Nearly 13 lakh children got jab today (till 3 pm): Dr RS Sharma, CoWIN platform Chief and CEO, National Health Authority on Covid-19 vaccination for children aged between 15 & 17 years pic.twitter.com/6VSGXC4Ikk — ANI (@ANI) January 3, 2022

On the first day of the vaccination rollout for children aged 15-18, Sharma said children are quite excited and are taking the vaccination "very seriously".

Meanwhile, over 12.3 lakh children have been administered COVID-19 vaccine doses across states/UTs till 3 pm on the first day of the inoculation drive.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya earlier visited a Covid vaccination site for children at RML hospital and interacted with some of the beneficiaries.

"Visited RML Hospital and took stock of the vaccination campaign for children in the age group of 15-18 years, and interacted with the children and asked them to motivate their friends to get vaccinated," he tweeted after the visit.

Over 39.88 lakh beneficiaries, aged 15 to 18 years, have registered on CoWIN portal till Monday afternoon and over 12.3 lakh children have received COVID-19 vaccine doses so far across the country, according to the portal data at 3 pm.

