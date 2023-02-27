Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday defended the high food and drink bill at residence saying, ‘shouldn't we offer tea to the visitor?’ NCP leader Ajit Pawar has made allegations that the food and drink bill at the Shinde residence has reached a staggering ₹2 crore and 68 lakh in the last four months. And responding to it, the CM stated that it is customary to offer hospitality to guests, especially those who travel long distances to meet with him. He explained that it is a part of their culture to offer tea and water to visitors, and this is what the bill covers.

"Does he not know that thousands of people come from far flung areas to meet the Chief Minister everyday. Should we not give them even tea or water?," the CM said.

"They are given tea, not biriyani. It is in our culture that when someone comes they are offered tea and water," he added and said that when Uddhav Thackrey was the CM, 34 lakh rupees were spent even though the entire process was online.

Strategies discussed for next election

The Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi, a coalition government in Maharashtra, recently held a high-level meeting in Mumbai ahead of the budget session in the state assembly. Several senior leaders of the alliance, including Ajit Pawar, Aditya Thackeray, and Chhagan Bhujbal, were in attendance to discuss their strategy for the upcoming session. The meeting was an opportunity to discuss the government's progress and to determine how best to address the issues facing the state.

During the meeting, Ajit Pawar also demanded a caste-based census in Maharashtra, similar to the one conducted in Bihar. "If Bihar government can do it, why not the Maharashtra Government," said the opposition leader.

Standing by Uddhav Thackeray's statement of a mid-term election in the state, Pawar said, "There has been a demand in the past also to hold the Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha elections together and such a possibility can be created in 2024."

(With inputs from agencies)