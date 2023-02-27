Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday defended the high food and drink bill at residence saying, ‘shouldn't we offer tea to the visitor?’ NCP leader Ajit Pawar has made allegations that the food and drink bill at the Shinde residence has reached a staggering ₹2 crore and 68 lakh in the last four months. And responding to it, the CM stated that it is customary to offer hospitality to guests, especially those who travel long distances to meet with him. He explained that it is a part of their culture to offer tea and water to visitors, and this is what the bill covers.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}