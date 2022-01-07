Film producers have decided to postpone the release of big-ticket films owing to rising covid-19 cases, despite incurring losses, while new projects are also likely to get delayed.

This will have a trickle-down effect on films slated for a February release, eventually disrupting the summer schedule.

Release of Bollywood movies will make no sense as Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Bihar and Haryana have shut cinemas, while regional language films will also suffer because Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu and Kerala are operating at 50% capacity.

In 2021, Bollywood clocked just one-tenth ( ₹490 crore) of its pre-pandemic box office revenue. It is set to further lose ₹80-90 crore per month as long as cinemas remain shut. With over 1,000 single screens forced to permanently shut shop, the film entertainment segment saw an 80% decline in domestic as well as global theatrical revenues in 2020, said the Ficci-EY media and entertainment industry report.

“The latest covid wave has hit the film business very hard, just when things had started looking up," said film producer Girish Johar, who is also a trade and exhibition expert.

S.S. Rajamouli’s big-budget period drama RRR slated for a 7 January release and Radhe Shyam, which had planned to stick to its Pongal debut, have been postponed. The films are headlined by Telugu stars but would have lost a big chunk of their Hindi audience due to the covid-led restrictions.

With mounting interest on loans used to finance production of movies that are ready but are being held back, filmmakers are reviewing the costs and putting big-budget projects on the backburner.

Work on new projects, such as Vicky Kaushal’s The Immortal Ashwathama, Karan Johar’s Takht and Tiger Shroff-starrer Rambo have been postponed. In February, high-profile titles such as Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi and Ranveer Singh’s Jayeshbhai Jordaar, which were scheduled for release, will now have to be postponed.

If Omicron restrictions continue and more films push forward their release dates, they are likely to clutter cinemas later and clash at the box office.

On the other hand, several small films may prefer to release on digital streaming platforms.

“The biggest challenge is how to plan dates. There is so much uncertainty on when the government may impose curbs that there is no clarity on what any of us can do at all unless we’re producing OTT originals," said Mukesh Mehta, founder of Malayalam film production and distribution company E4 Entertainment. He referred to the huge losses the RRR team suffered after having promoted the film extensively in the past few weeks.

Unfortunately, the disruption comes just when the tide for exhibitors was turning with latest Spider-Man film, No Way Home and Allu Arjun’s Pushpa: The Rise-Part One, setting the cash registers ringing. Trade website Box Office India said in a blog that the Hindi version of Pushpa should wrap up a three-week run with ₹72 crore, driven mainly by Maharashtra and Gujarat. At ₹24.50 crore, the third-week numbers of the action flick are better than those notched by Baahubali-The Beginning in 2015. Spider-Man, too, should manage lifetime collections of ₹215-220 crore, recording the highest business of 2021 in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, east Punjab and West Bengal.

Amit Sharma, chief executive officer of Miraj Cinemas, said it is sad that cinema halls are the first casualty whenever such things happen. “It has been almost two years for us. We were just getting back on our feet and now (the restrictions) will surely delay recovery further," Sharma said.

The older films had cashed in on the absence of new releases but they too are slowing down now, independent trade analyst Sreedhar Pillai said. “Everything now depends on cities like Delhi and Mumbai which are two of the biggest revenue collecting centres. If February, too, is wiped off, it will take a huge toll on the industry," he said, adding that eventually all southern films dubbed in Hindi will also suffer.

