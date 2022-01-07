Show biz reels as Omicron disrupts release schedules

Unfortunately, the disruption comes just when the tide for exhibitors was turning with latest Spider-Man film, No Way Home and Allu Arjun’s Pushpa: The Rise-Part One, setting the cash registers ringing. Trade website Box Office India said in a blog that the Hindi version of Pushpa should wrap up a three-week run with ₹72 crore, driven mainly by Maharashtra and Gujarat. At ₹24.50 crore, the third-week numbers of the action flick are better than those notched by Baahubali-The Beginning in 2015. Spider-Man, too, should manage lifetime collections of ₹215-220 crore, recording the highest business of 2021 in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, east Punjab and West Bengal.

