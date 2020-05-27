The Goa government on Wednesday tweaked the guidelines for the people entering the state through rail, road or air routes. People either have to carry to a coronavirus negative certificate or take a COVID-19 test after entering the state, chief minister Pramod Sawant told today. No home-quarantine facility will be available in Goa, starting from today.

"The option of the voluntary home quarantine for a period of 14 days has been done away with from Wednesday onwards," Sawant said.

"People entering Goa through rail, road and air will have to carry a COVID-19 certificate or get themselves tested after their arrival for the infection," he added.

Sawant said the option of voluntary home quarantine was given for the new arrivals given that the sample testing capacity of the state stands at about 1,000 samples in 24 hours.

Goa's COVID-19 case count stands at 67 while the number of active cases was 39. "We have controlled the infection at the border. The people who have tested positive for the infection were checked at the border itself," the chief minister said.

Sawant had on Tuesday said that 90% of new cases in Goa are the people who have arrived from Maharashtra. Goa was earlier declared a green zone by the Union government as there was not a single active COVID-19 case since May 1.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the country surged past 1.50 lakh today. The states continued to add over 6,000 cases even on Wednesday.

(With inputs from agencies)

