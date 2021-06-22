Bollywood actress Juhi Chawla has shared a picture on Twitter of herself doing Yoga. However, what has caught attention is her black T-shirt with cryptic text - "Show me the data".

The actress actress was seen meditating in her garden, and captioned the post: "I believe … in Truth and Simplicity...I believe …. in my country, my India".

I believe … in Truth and Simplicity

I believe …. in my country, my India. 💖🇮🇳🙏😇🌟 pic.twitter.com/WCxMt2ezXD — Juhi Chawla (@iam_juhi) June 22, 2021

Last month, the 53-year-old actress approached the Delhi High Court against the setting up of 5G wireless networks in the country, raising issues related to the radiation impact on citizens, animals, flora, and fauna.

However, the Delhi High Court rejected her lawsuit and slapped a cost of ₹20 lakh on her and co-petitioners by describing the plea as "defective", "abuse of process of law" and filed for "gaining publicity".

Subsequently, Chawla posted a video on Instagram and said that her message was lost in the noise.

“In the past few days, there was so much noise that I could not hear myself. In this noise, I felt a very important message got lost which is we are not against 5G. In fact, we are welcoming of it. Please do bring it. All we are asking is that the authorities certify 5G safe," Chawla said in a video message.

Meanwhile, Chawla's fans have shown appreciation to her courage for her "silent protest" against the 5G. A user wrote: "I believe in Juhi Chawla's supremacy".

I believe in juhi chawla's supremacy. — Dhawal (@memerbd) June 22, 2021

and " I dont believe in 5G" — rockyIndian 🇮🇳 (@adhura_sach) June 22, 2021

How much Research has been done on yoga, show us the data.. — MAJID NISAR (@MAJIDNISAR) June 22, 2021

Data for 5G safety. Awesome 👍 — Romanch Kumar Sharma (@romanchsharma1) June 22, 2021

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.