Home >News >India >'Show me the data': What Juhi Chawla wants to say through this cryptic message on T-shirt

'Show me the data': What Juhi Chawla wants to say through this cryptic message on T-shirt

Actor Juhi Chawla.
1 min read . 06:40 PM IST Livemint, Edited By Staff Writer

  • Last month, Juhi Chawla approached the Delhi High Court against the setting up of 5G wireless networks in the country
  • However, the Delhi High Court rejected her lawsuit and slapped a cost of 20 lakh on her and co-petitioners

Bollywood actress Juhi Chawla has shared a picture on Twitter of herself doing Yoga. However, what has caught attention is her black T-shirt with cryptic text - "Show me the data".

The actress actress was seen meditating in her garden, and captioned the post: "I believe … in Truth and Simplicity...I believe …. in my country, my India".

Last month, the 53-year-old actress approached the Delhi High Court against the setting up of 5G wireless networks in the country, raising issues related to the radiation impact on citizens, animals, flora, and fauna.

However, the Delhi High Court rejected her lawsuit and slapped a cost of 20 lakh on her and co-petitioners by describing the plea as "defective", "abuse of process of law" and filed for "gaining publicity".

Subsequently, Chawla posted a video on Instagram and said that her message was lost in the noise.

“In the past few days, there was so much noise that I could not hear myself. In this noise, I felt a very important message got lost which is we are not against 5G. In fact, we are welcoming of it. Please do bring it. All we are asking is that the authorities certify 5G safe," Chawla said in a video message.

Meanwhile, Chawla's fans have shown appreciation to her courage for her "silent protest" against the 5G. A user wrote: "I believe in Juhi Chawla's supremacy".

