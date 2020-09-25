Show me the school toilets, CAG asks CPSEs as 11% toilets go missing

New Delhi: At least 11% of the school toilets claimed to have been built by central public sector enterprises in government schools are either missing or partially constructed, the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India has said in a report.

According to CAG, 30% are not in use due to several factors and 72% were not found to have running water facility inside toilets, and 27% of schools did not have separate toilet for girls and boys. It has also flagged several flaws in execution and monitoring and commissioning of toilet constructions by seven top PSUs including NTPC, Coal India Ltd and Power Finance Corporation (PFC).

As per the CAG report, CPSEs constructed 140,997 toilets. Ministry of Power (MoP), Ministry of Coal (MoC) and Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas (MoPNG) extended significant support through CPSEs under their administrative control, CAG said.

Seven CPSEs of these three ministries constructed more than 5,000 toilets each and 1,30,703 toilets in total, at a cost of Rs. 2,162.60 crore under the Swachh Vidyalaya Abhiyan (SVA, a school toilet mission by the central government). Audit examined the records pertaining to construction of toilets by these seven CPSEs (NTPC, PGCIL, NHPC, PFC, REC, ONGC and CIL) and also conducted physical survey of a sample of 2,695 toilets across 2048 schools in 15 States.

“During the survey of 2,612 toilets reported by CPSEs to have been constructed, 200 toilets were not found constructed in the respective schools and 86 toilets were found to be only partially constructed. The non-existing and partially constructed toilets constituted 11 per cent of toilets surveyed," the CAG report said.

“Out of 1,967 co-educational schools surveyed by Audit, 99 had no functional toilets while 436 had only one functional toilet. The objective of providing separate toilets for boys and girls was not fulfilled in these 535 cases (27%) …Toilets constructed, but not in use Out of 2,326 constructed toilets surveyed, 691 (30%) were found not in use mainly due to lack of running water, lack of cleaning arrangements, damages to the toilets and other reasons like use of toilets for other purposes, toilets locked up etc.," CAG wrote in ints report now available in its website.

Lack of running water and other facilities as per SVA, the toilets were to be provided with running water, hand washing facilities and proper/ regular maintenance so as to effectively change the behaviour of beneficiaries.

“During the survey, 1,679 out of 2,326 constructed toilets (72%) were not found to have running water facility inside toilets. Further, hand washing facility was not available in 1,279 out of 2,326 constructed toilets (55%)). Audit also noticed defective construction of toilets, non-provision of foundation/ramp/staircase and damaged/overflowed leach pit, which led to ineffective use of toilets," said the report.

CAG said administrative ministries directed the CPSEs to maintain the toilets constructed by them for three to five years and book the annual expenses to their CSR budget. “During the survey, Audit noticed that proper maintenance/ sanitation was lacking in 1,812 out of 2,326 toilets. 715 out of 1,812 toilets were not being cleaned… Thus, 75 per cent of selected toilets were not maintained hygienically," it added.

CAG, in its report said that since it has surveyed only 2% of the total claimed toilets, the CPSEs now should survey all the toilets, and do the required work.

